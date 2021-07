In advance of Haverhill’s Multicultural Festival, coming in September, committee members want to hear from the public about their families’ culture, heritage and lifestyle.

Haverhill Cultural Council organizers are asking people to come forward this Friday, July 23, between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Northeast Veterans Outreach Center 10 Reed St., Haverhill. No appointment is needed and participants will be videotaped.

Those with questions may email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...