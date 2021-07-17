State Police Identify I-495 Crash Victim as 21-Year-Old Haverhill Man

A 21-year-old Haverhill man was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 495.

Massachusetts State Police said Chris Otero was driving a 2008 Honda Accord coupe just after 2 a.m. when he apparently lost control of the car on the northbound side, south of Route 38, in Tewksbury. Troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks and Tewksbury Police officers determined he had been ejected in the crash.

Tewksbury firefighters and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures at the scene before he was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially withheld Otero’s name until family members could be notified. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

