I-495 Construction Update: Lane Closes Daytimes This Week for Overpass Supports Work

Another lane closing on Interstate 495 south is scheduled for daytimes this week for ancillary work related to the $102 million, twin-bridge replacement project over the Merrimack River in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports a single right lane closes between exits 108, Route 97 and Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill Connector, Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day. The closing is to protect workers and move equipment while concrete barriers are being constructed around overpass bridge supports.

State officials said those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. Construction is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...