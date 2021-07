Recent rains have flooded the landfill in Plaistow, N.H., causing the town to close the area to household wastes this Saturday.

The town landfill is typically open from May to September two Saturdays, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and two Wednesday nights each a month from 4-8 p.m.

There is a landfill schedule on Plaistow’s website.

