Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace Again Open for Tours Through October

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace is now open for guided tours of the 1688-era home of poet John Greenleaf Whittier.

The approximately one-hour tour explores the Whittier family’s lives here on the farm and the early life of the abolitionist and poet. Visitors may also walk the self-guided Freeman Memorial Trail through the woods and fields of the Whittier Birthplace.

Tours take place through October, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. The last tour each day begins at 3 p.m. Tours are also available on other days and times by appointment. Since tour guides are volunteers, the museum asks for advance notice of visits at whittierbirthplace.org/tours. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and free for children under 12.

