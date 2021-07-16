Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace Again Open for Tours Through October

Birthplace of poet John Greenleaf Whittier, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. (File photograph.)

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace is now open for guided tours of the 1688-era home of poet John Greenleaf Whittier.

The approximately one-hour tour explores the Whittier family’s lives here on the farm and the early life of the abolitionist and poet. Visitors may also walk the self-guided Freeman Memorial Trail through the woods and fields of the Whittier Birthplace.

Tours take place through October, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. The last tour each day begins at 3 p.m. Tours are also available on other days and times by appointment. Since tour guides are volunteers, the museum asks for advance notice of visits at whittierbirthplace.org/tours. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and free for children under 12.

