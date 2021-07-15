Are There Ghosts or Space Aliens? Haverhill Tour Saturday Night Hopes to Answer

Essex County Ghost Project and Granite Sky Research are teaming up this Saturday night to answer such questions as whether there are ghosts and aliens and are we alone in this Universe?

The night of paranormal intrigue and a sky watch takes place with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. followed by an 8 p.m. ghost hunt and 9 p.m. sky watch at Hilldale Cemetery, 337-351 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Attendees are advised to bring their own portable chairs and any needed equipment.

Tickets are $10 each and proceeds benefit the Hilldale Cemetery Restoration Fund and lawn equipment. For more information, call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

