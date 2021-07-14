Salem Animal Rescue League Seeks Pet Photos for Contest; Deadline is July 31

The Salem Animal Rescue League, known as SARL for short, is celebrating adopted animals and their adopters with its Sixth Annual SARL Alumni Calendar Photo Contest.

Since its inception in 1992, SARL has placed thousands of cats and dogs to loving families. The organization is seeking photographs of those pets for its 30th anniversary calendar. The contest runs through July 31 at 10 p.m.

Once the photograph is posted, friends and family may vote for the pet. Each vote is $1 and people may vote as many times as they’d like. The top 12 photos with the most votes win a coveted spot in the calendar, one for each month. The biggest vote getter will be featured on the cover and receive a professional pet photo shoot! The second through 12th place vote getters will be featured on a monthly page, as well as on the back page of the calendar along with all of the runners-up.

Upload all photographs and a brief description of your pet, or in memory of your pet, with a $15 entry fee at this website. In addition, for a donation of $15, any pet—adopted or not—may be featured on a specific date.

