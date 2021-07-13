Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Offers Summer Nights Recreation as City Joins State Program

Methuen is among seven communities joining the state’s Summer Nights Initiative this season.

The program, which runs through Aug. 20, supports 55 organizations serving nearly 80 locations. The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood is hosting a summer parks and recreation program with organized sports and games including basketball, 4-Square and karate. Methuen joins Cambridge, Holyoke, Lynn, Randolph, Stoughton and Taunton as new participants in the program. Lawrence, with a variety of events, has previously participated in Summer Nights Initiative. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito last week awarded $1.5 million to support the effort.

“Recognizing the tremendous success of this program, and the safe, inclusive and fun events it provides for young people, we are pleased to significantly expand this program and its reach, allowing us to work with our partners to provide more programs in more communities throughout the summer,” Baker said at the Boys and Girls Club Family Center in Springfield. He noted Summer Nights launched in 2015 to provide children, teens and young adults with the opportunity to join in on recreational and educational activities.

The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood offers its activities Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-8 p.m., at 141 Tenney St., Methuen.

A complete list of Summer Nights programs in Methuen, Lawrence and Lowell can be found by clicking here.

