Haverhill Candidates Begin Election Campaign Kickoff Events

There are opportunities for Haverhill residents to meet with candidates for local elected office as several officially kick off their campaigns this month.

City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua launches his re-election effort with a party Wednesday, July 14, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Battlegrounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington St. There will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres. There is no cost for seniors.

Katrina Hobbs-Everett, who is seeking a seat on the City Council, is also launching her campaign kickoff Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m., at La Pizza Di Forno, 109 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Featured speakers include state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Rep. Andy X. Vargas.

City Council Vice President Colin F. LePage is inviting residents to his re-election campaign launch Thursday, July 22, from 5-7 p.m., at Hans Garden, 114 Washington St., Haverhill

Newcomer Catherine Rogers starts her campaign for City Council with an event Thursday, June 29, from 5-7 p.m., at her home, 161 Neck Road, Haverhill.

Candidates are invited to submit election news for inclusion in WHAV’s coverage by emailing press releases and photographs to [email protected].

