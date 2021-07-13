Feds Charge Former North Andover Resident with Stealing Social Security Number, ID Theft

A 38-year-old, former North Andover resident was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraudulently using someone else’s Social Security number, possibly since 2009.

U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said Angel Manuel German Familia was charged with false representation of a Social Security number and aggravated identity theft. German Familia made an initial appearance before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley. He was held pending a hearing on deportation to the Dominican Republic.

According to prosecutors, German Familia applied to renew a driver’s license at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in 2016 using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen. He also allegedly applied for MassHealth benefits, opened bank accounts in the victim’s name and was using the stolen identity since as early as 2009. The U.S. Attorney’s office said German Familia submitted a Social Security card and birth certificate in the victim’s name during a previous registry application.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security’s Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force with assistance from North Andover and Massachusetts State Police, among others.

