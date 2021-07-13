Buttonwoods Museum Offers Free Tour of Homes and Buildings Near Bradford Common

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum is having a free guided walking tour of historic homes and buildings near Bradford Common this Saturday.

Tour guide Cathy Petersen takes visitors from Bradford’s journey from pastoral settlement of 1635 to its union with Haverhill 225 years later. Special emphasis is on the Kimball and Haseltine homes, plus the First Church Congregation, Kimball Tavern and Bradford Academy.

The tour takes place Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m.

To register please email [email protected] or call 978-374-4626.

