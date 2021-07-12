Northern Essex Community College Adds Women’s Golf as 13th Intercollegiate Sport

Women’s golf has become Northern Essex Community College’s 13th intercollegiate sport.

The addition comes as the National Junior College Athletic Association created Division I and Division III in women’s golf following its Board of Regents Meeting in June. The women’s program will practice and compete in partnership with the Knights men’s golf program and be led by current men’s coach Mike Dube who enters his fourth year leading the programs in 2021-22 seasons.

“While we have always welcomed women’s golfers to be part of the men’s program, this now gives additional opportunities to our female students to practice and compete for their own championships,” said Northern Essex Athletic Director Dan Blair.

Any returning or incoming student interested in joining the women’s golf program are asked to email Dube at [email protected] or Blair at [email protected].

Atkinson Country Club continues to serve as the programs home course.

The college’s athletic program is making a full return to practice and competition for the 2021-22 athletic seasons and kick start the year Tuesday, Aug. 10, inaugural Athletics BBQ Knight.

