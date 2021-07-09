Haverhill Democrats to Elect State Convention Delegates at Online Caucus Monday

Registered Democrats in Haverhill are having a virtual caucus Monday to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention this fall.

Haverhill is sending 28 delegates and 28 alternates to the State Convention, along with other non-voting delegates. The caucus takes place online Monday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. Registration begins at 6:30 and a short business meeting of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee precedes the caucus. Speakers are to discuss plans for the City Committee’s Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast and other activities.

The 2021 Convention takes place Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where the party adopts a platform, discusses business and celebrates its successes while preparing for upcoming elections.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Haverhill. Pre-Registered Democrats who will be age 16 by June 15, are allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an Add-on Delegate at the caucus or at massdems.org.

Those with questions may call Chair William D. Cox Jr. at 978-374-6297.

