Whittier Tech Educational Foundation’s Fourth Annual Golf Tournament Aug 16.

Registration is now open for the Whittier Tech Educational Foundation’s Fourth Annual Golf Tournament Monday, Aug 16.

The tournament, taking place at Renaissance, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill, begins with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8. Those who register by July 31 pay $175 per golfer or $650 per foursome. After that date, registration is $200 per golfer or $750 for a foursome. The Golf Package includes golf with cart, continental breakfast, complete lunch and the Tournament Awards Ceremony.

There is also a lunch only option for $35, which includes access to the Renaissance pool from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Additionally, there are sponsorship opportunities. For questions or more information, contact Tia Gerber at 978-373-4101, ext. 327, or email: [email protected]

