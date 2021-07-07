Methuen Democrats Plan Hybrid In-Person and Online Caucus July 13

Methuen Democrats are having a hybrid online and in-person caucus next Tuesday to elect 22 delegates and five alternates to the 2021 MassDems Platform Convention.

They will elect 11 male and 11 female delegates and the five alternates Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m., online or at Methuen City Hall, Searles Building, 41 Pleasant Street, Great Hall, third floor, Methuen Democrats attending virtually can register for our caucus by clicking here.

On Sept. 25, more than 5,000 delegates gather virtually and in-person at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell to discuss and decide on a party platform.

Doors for the caucus open at 5:30 p.m. for registration and proceedings begin at 6. It is open to all registered Democrats in Methuen. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women. Youth, minorities and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates.

For information on the caucus or the committee, contact Methuen Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry by email at [email protected] or call 978-376-9891 or email Vice-Chairman Jim McCarty at [email protected].

