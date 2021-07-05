Today’s Obituaries—Gloria L. Dorr, 82., Volunteer at Haverhill Schools

Gloria Lorraine (Dinsmore) Dorr, 82, wife of the late Walter F. Dorr Jr., passed away at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill on June 30.

Born in Haverhill, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Lorraine L. (Foisy) Dinsmore. She was raised in Haverhill and lived there all her life. She was a graduate of Haverhill High School, Class of 1956. She was a stay-at-home mother who volunteered her time. Dorr volunteered at the Haverhill Public Schools as a crossing guard and librarian at Consentino School. She enjoyed doing a variety of crafts including painting and cross stitch. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and Keno. Dorr was devoted to her family, a loving wife mother and grandmother who will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.

She was the widow of Walter F. Dorr, Jr., who passed away in 2006 after 46 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons, Kevin J. Dorr and his wife Tracey of Haverhill; Christopher J. Dorr and his wife Alison L. of Haverhill; sister, Donna Stanvick and her husband Stephen of Biddeford Pool, Maine, cherished grandchildren; Cayley Dorr, of Providence, R.I., and Braden Dorr, of Haverhill and many loving nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are private. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Wednesday, July 7 at All Saints Church, 120 Bellevue Ave., Haverhill at 10:30 a.m. Burial follows in Linwood Cemetery, John Ward Avenue, Haverhill. Donations may be made in her memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or ALS Association, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.

