Saturday Night Rollover Accident Shears Utility Pole; Driver Appears Uninjured

A driver, whose car sheared a utility pole in half and briefly interrupted power to part of the city, refused treatment after a rollover accident Saturday night.

The accident took place during the 10 p.m. hour, Saturday, at the intersection of Hilldale Avenue and Rosemont Street. Haverhill firefighters arrived to find a Toyota Tacoma on its side and the top half of a utility pole suspended in the air by wires. The unidentified male driver, who was alone in the truck, was safely standing outside when first responders arrived.

Hilldale Avenue was closed for a time, while National Grid replaced the utility pole.

In an unrelated crash a short time earlier, an unidentified driver was taken by Trinity EMS to Lawrence General Hospital after also striking a utility pole on Water Street.

