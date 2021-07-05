Haverhill Trash Collections on Regular Schedule Despite Holiday

Despite this week’s holiday, Haverhill trash collections take place on their regular days.

Capitol Waste is on a regular, Monday through Friday, schedule which means all trash and blue recycling routes take place as usual.

Curbside Recycling is collected every other week on residents’ normal collection day. For those unsure what week to expect a recycling pickup, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wellenstein recommends downloading the Recycle Coach smartphone app. It notifies residents of collection schedules and special waste events and shares steps for better recycling.

For answers to other waste questions, call the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.

