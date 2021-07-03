I-495 Construction Update: Single Lane Closes Daytimes, Next Wednesday and Thursday

Continuing work on the $102 million twin bridge replacement project over the Merrimack River in Haverhill means a daytime lane closing this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warns of traffic delays when a single right lane closes on Interstate-495 south between exits 108, Route 97 and Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill Connector, Wednesday and Thursday, July 7 and 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day. The lane closing allows for work on concrete barriers to protect overpass piers.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

When complete next year, the new northbound bridge will allow for up to three through lanes, one future use lane and an auxiliary lane. The southbound bridge calls for four travel lanes—three through lanes and one future use lane.

