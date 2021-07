The state’s VaxBus is coming to Haverhill’s Riverside Park today, offering the two-shot Pfizer or single-shot John and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome and no identification or health insurance is required. The mobile vaccination bus parks from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays, July 2 and 23, at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave.

