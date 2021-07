Residents who still need a first or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may receive a free shot next Tuesday in Haverhill.

Vaccinations are available for adults Tuesday, July 6, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Registrations are preferred but walk-ins are also welcome.

Those registering for a second dose are reminded the brand must match the first dose.

