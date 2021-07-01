Methuen Man Faces Firearms-Related Charges After Mass. Pike Traffic Stop

A 26-year-old Methuen man faces firearms-related charges after a State Police traffic stop on the Mass. Pike in Weston.

State Police said Wednesday that Khristopher Hernandez-Jose was arrested June 24, just before 10:30 a.m. when Trooper Jeffrey Lang noticed a grey Nissan Altima “tailgating vehicles, operating erratically and traveling 84 miles per hour in a 65 zone.”

Lang said Hernandez-Jose “displayed confused and anxious behavior,” was not able to clearly say where he was traveling from and could not provide valid paperwork for the rental vehicle he was driving. Hernandez-Jose gave Lang permission to look inside the vehicle. The Methuen man then alerted Lang to that there were four 9mm bullets and a 30 round, 9mm magazine in a gym bag in the rear of the vehicle and, shortly thereafter, made it known there was a firearm in the trunk. Lang, with backup from Troopers John Concannon and Mitchell Melo, found a loaded Glock 42 handgun with a magazine in the well containing six rounds, protruding from a sneaker in the trunk.

Hernandez-Jose was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without FID, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, speeding and a marked lanes violation.

