Haverhill Public Library Ends Most Late Fees Permanently

The Haverhill Public Library is permanently ending late fees on most items to provide equal access for all residents.

The library’s Board of Trustees voted to end the late fees, saying the action aims “to provide more equitable access to our collections and provide our citizens with basic, necessary services.”

In a statement, library officials said they are also offering amnesty on previous late items in the hope that waiving of fees encourages those patrons with outstanding late fees to return their items and use the Library once more.

Late fees, however, will still be collected on tech items such as laptops, hotspots and e-readers in order to provide fair use of these more limited collections. Lost item charges will still apply.

Those with questions may call 978-373-1586.

