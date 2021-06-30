Today’s Obituaries—Robert Bertoni, 65, Owned Megahertz Computer

After a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer Robert Bertoni, 65, passed away peacefully and in his own time at the Kaplan Family Hospice House Tuesday, June 29.

Born to the late Elio and Marion (Blanchard) Bertoni in Norwood, he graduated from Barnstable High School before attending Boston College.

In addition to his wife, partner and constant companion Elizabeth (Beth) O’Shea Bertoni, he is also survived by son Dan Burrows, daughter Dylan Bertoni, mother-in-law Barbara O’Shea, all of Haverhill; sister-in-law Brenda Kearney and her husband Mark of Cody, Wyo.; and brother-in-law, Brian O’Shea of Florida. Bertoni leaves behind many, many friends who will always carry his memory.

Bertoni enjoyed spending time with his family at their Maine vacation home, being captain and head fisherman of his boat, golfing, playing cards and utilizing his exceptional culinary skills. In addition to being a Diamond Life Master in Bridge, he was on the national board of directors of the American Contract Bridge League, president of District 25 of The New England Bridge Conference, ran the Amesbury Duplicate Bridge Club, and as Beth says, “The Grand Poobah” of all things bridge.

Prior to retirement in 2020, Bertoni owned Megahertz Computer in Bradford. In addition to being proud of his wife and children, he was proud of his friendship with Bill W over the last 23 years. He was always available to lend a hand to help or an ear to listen. He could do your taxes, bet on your golf game, fix your computer and give sage advice all in the same day. A true renaissance man.

For the past year, he was comforted by the constant companionship of his dog, Charlotte, who was constantly by his side.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours Thursday, July 1, from 5-7 p.m. at the H.L. Farmer and Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Bradford. His funeral will be Friday morning, July 2, beginning at 10, followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to Sweet Paws Rescue, Po Box 752, Essex, MA 01929.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...