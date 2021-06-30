Northern Essex Community College Honors Retirees by Conferring Emeritus Status

As part of this year’s commencement ceremonies, Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn conferred the rank of emeritus status on several long-time members of the faculty and staff who recently retired.

At Northern Essex, the rank of emeritus is an honor that recognizes sustained excellence in performance, character, and meritorious service to the college.

Stephen Fabbrucci of Atkinson, N.H., was named vice president emeritus of human resources. He started at the college in 1977 as director of personnel. Over the years, he was promoted to assistant dean of human resources, associate dean of human resources, dean of human resources, and, the position from which he retired in 2019, vice president of human resources and labor relations. Fabbrucci worked for three Norther Essex presidents: John Dimitry, David Hartleb and Lane Glenn.

“We all have very different styles, but one thing we had in common, was our reliance on and appreciation for Steve. No one in the community college system knew more about collective bargaining than Steve, and he was often tapped to provide leadership on this topic at the state level,” Glenn said.

Gail Feigenbaum of Andover was named professor emerita of early childhood education. She joined the Early Childhood Education faculty in 1986 and has served as coordinator of that program since 2001, retiring in 2020.

Joanna Fortna of Haverhill, was named professor emerita of academic preparation. She was an adjunct faculty member for 11 years before being named a full-time developmental writing faculty member and curriculum coordinator in 1998. She retired in 2020 after 33 years of service to the college.

Marilyn McCarthy of Andover was named professor emerita of academic preparation. McCarthy began teaching College Reading, Philosophy, Logic and World Religions at Northern Essex in 1998 and she became a full-time developmental reading faculty member in 2001. She retired in 2020.

Suzanne Van Wert of Plaistow, N.H., was named professor emerita of English. She joined the college’s English faculty in 1983 and, for many years, she was chair of the department.

Others who received emeritus status but were unable to attend the ceremony were Kerin Hamidiani of Salem, N.H., professor emerita dental assisting; Nancy Julin of Leominster, assistant dean emerita of health professions; Patricia Kidney of Dracut, professor emerita of art and design; and Jean Poth of Groveland, vice president emerita of institutional advancement.

