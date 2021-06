A 37-year-old Haverhill man suffered a “serious, but non-life-threatening” gunshot wound last Saturday night along the Ward Hill Connector.

The unidentified man was taken to a Boston-area hospital after Haverhill Police, Fire and emergency medical services were dispatched around 10:47 p.m., along the Ward Hill Connector and Shelly Road.

Haverhill Police said an investigation is underway and ask anyone that may have information to call Detective Matthew Woodman at 978-373-1212.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...