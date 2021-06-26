I-495 Construction Update: Southbound Steel Beams Complete; Lane Closings This Week

Contractor SPS New England has completed placing steel beams across the Merrimack River in Haverhill that is expected to carry southbound Interstate 495 traffic by this fall.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirms the milestone crossing and plans daytime lane closings this week for work related to the $102 million twin bridge replacement project.

A single right lane closes on I-495 south, between exits 108, Route 97, Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill, Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day. The restrictions are necessary for pier protection barrier work.

A single right lane also closes on Route 97, Broadway, west where it crosses over I-495 south, from Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., each day. This closing is required for highway lighting cabinet installation.

When complete next year, the new northbound bridge will allow for up to three through lanes, one future use lane and an auxiliary lane. The southbound bridge calls for four travel lanes—three through lanes and one future use lane.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...