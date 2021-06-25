Rep. Vargas to Serve on National Groups Studying Childhood Education, Economic Recovery

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas was recently appointed to participate in both the Council of State Governments’ Healthy States National Task Force and the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Early Childhood Fellows Program.

In a statement, Vargas called the two organizations “prestigious” and said both are “timely programs focused on early childhood education and the strategies necessary to have a healthy economic recovery.”

“The pandemic made transparent the dire needs of our early education and childcare system for Massachusetts's families and our economy. Our task in this economic recovery is to ensure a healthy recovery that is equitable and driven by effective economic, fiscal, and health policy. I’m ready to get to work and learn more about how we can improve these systems for the Merrimack Valley and Massachusetts at large,” he said.

The Council of State Governments is a national nonpartisan, nonprofit organization serving all three branches of state government. Its Healthy States National Task Force brings together policymakers to explore ways states can best address civic, fiscal, economic and human health across states.

The mission of the bi-partisan National Conference of State Legislatures, is to advance the effectiveness, independence and integrity of legislatures and foster interstate cooperation. Its Early Childhood Fellows program is a year-long opportunity for legislators who want to expand their knowledge. Vargas was nominated by House Speaker Ron Mariano for the fellowship.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...