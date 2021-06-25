No Injuries After Box Truck Rolls Over on SUV in East Haverhill

First responders evaluate the scene on Amesbury Road near Merrimac Road, (Mike Jarvis photograph for WHAV News.)

To the surprise of observers, there were no injuries reported late this morning when a box truck rolled over onto the rear of a sport utility vehicle near the Merrimack Child Care Center in Haverhill.

Haverhill Fire and Police were dispatched around 11:30 a.m., Friday, to 366 Amesbury Line Road, near Merrimac Road. They found the box truck on its side and its rear freight section atop the rear passenger and cargo section of a Toyota SUV.

A fuel leak was reported and the vehicles were towed. The drivers refused medical treatment at area hospitals.

