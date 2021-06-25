No Injuries After Box Truck Rolls Over on SUV in East Haverhill

To the surprise of observers, there were no injuries reported late this morning when a box truck rolled over onto the rear of a sport utility vehicle near the Merrimack Child Care Center in Haverhill.
Haverhill Fire and Police were dispatched around 11:30 a.m., Friday, to 366 Amesbury Line Road, near Merrimac Road. They found the box truck on its side and its rear freight section atop the rear passenger and cargo section of a Toyota SUV.
A fuel leak was reported and the vehicles were towed. The drivers refused medical treatment at area hospitals.