White Street Electrical Fire Displaces 6-8 Residents, Closes Commercial Space

At least six to eight residents living at a multi-family building on Haverhill’s White Street were displaced Monday night when an outdoor electrical service caught fire.

The eight-apartment building at 111 White St., also houses Canela Market which remained closed Tuesday while National Grid and inspectors from Haverhill’s Inspectional Services Department reviewed the damage. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said a number of 911 emergency calls were received.

When Engine 3 from the Water Street Fire Station arrived, O’Brien said, firefighters learned a resident using a dry chemical fire extinguisher to put out the fire within the electrical service entering the building. Because of the electrical issue, the building was declared unsafe until the problem is resolved.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...