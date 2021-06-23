Man Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft After Seeking Driver’s License at Haverhill RMV

A former Lowell man, who was charged with identity theft after trying to obtain a driver’s license at the Haverhill office of the Registry of Motor Vehicles, pleaded guilty this week in federal court.

Hector Antonio Cruz Ciprian, a 33-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic, pleaded guilty to false representation of a Social Security number and aggravated identity theft before U.S. Chief District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Acting to U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office, Cruz Ciprian used the identification of a U.S. citizen to apply for an out-of-state driver’s license conversion on June 14, 2016. In his application, Cruz Ciprian provided, among other things, a Social Security card, birth certificate and utility bill in the victim’s name. He was arrested during December 2019.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...