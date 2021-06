Ruth’s House, which offers its “Kids Reading Club,” is hosting the Haverhill Public Library’s Bookmobile this Saturday morning.

The Bookmobile and outreach van visits Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m.-noon, at Ruth’s House, 111 Lafayette Square, Haverhill. Those without a library card need not worry as one isn’t required to use the mobile services.

Ruth’s House also gives children 12 years and younger a $5 gift card to the store when they read five books a month as part of the “Kids Reading Club.”

