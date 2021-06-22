Today’s Obituaries—Carolyn M. Doherty, 93, Was V.P. of Eagle Wood Heel Co.

Carolyn Mary (Dougherty) Doherty of Groveland and Cape Canaveral, Fla/, passed away Friday, June 18, of natural causes while being cared for at Penacook Place in Haverhill.

Doherty was born in Brockton, June 3, 1928, daughter of William E. Dougherty and Lillian E. Dougherty, both now deceased. Her family moved from Brockton to Haverhill where her father joined the booming shoe industry starting his own shoe related business. The family lived in the Riverside section of Haverhill, and she was educated at Haverhill High School.

Shortly after World War II, she met Purple Heart recipient and U.S. Army veteran Harold E. Doherty Jr. also of Riverside. They married on June 17, 1946 at the Riverside Memorial Church. With the marriage she joined a family also in the shoe business with three generations owners of the Eagle Wood Heel Company on Essex Street in Haverhill. The couple started their family while living on Claremont Avenue in Riverside, and later moved to Groveland in 1956. They were married for 63 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, son, H. Randy Doherty of Cape Canaveral, Fla, and brother, William E. Dougherty, of Plaistow, N.H. She is survived by her son, Rodney G. Doherty and wife Sharon E. (Green) Doherty currently of Plaistow, N.H., and daughter, Susan A. (Doherty) Dangelo and husband Lou Dangelo of Groveland. She also leaves six Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.

As a hard worker starting at a young age, she worked as an operator at New England Telephone and Telegraph in Haverhill. She also served as vice president of Eagle Wood Heel Company, and H. E. Doherty, and was employed by Haverhill Cooperative Bank in her later years.

She was also admired for her dedication to her family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren … always available to give help and support.

Active with her interests and hobbies, including knitting, cross stitching, crocheting, cake decorating, cooking, entertaining friends and family she loved summers on the family boat and, what made all the family smile … she rarely missed Friday weekly trips to a hairdresser. Her favorite days of the year were the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Doherty was known for being impeccably dressed with perfect hair, high heels and an appreciation of fast cars. With her husband Harold, they loved traveling to their condo in Aruba where they shared many good times with new friends. Adding to their good times were their frequent trips to Hawaii.

In retirement she and Harold moved to Florida closer to their extended family and group of friends and where she held office of treasurer for their condominium complex, Cape Shores.

Early in her life Carolyn learned the important life-forming lesson of service to others. Carolyn’s reward came by sharing of herself willingly for the benefit of others. When the call came, she would arrive, be it church groups, social organizations, or any place where her dedication to others was needed. Her service grew over the years, becoming a natural part of her life. Carolyn especially loved helping young girls achieve their potential and goals for the future, as well as, working with the elderly becoming an example to us all.

Among those groups she supported with her volunteer work included the Groveland Cub Scouts, Order of Rainbow for Girls in Georgetown, Eastern Star of Haverhill, Haverhill Girls Club, Groveland Congregational Church, and served on the advisory board of the Stevens Bennett Home for Women in Haverhill.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, June 24, 7 p.m., at Dole, Childs and Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill. Calling hours will precede the service from 5-6:45p.m. Interment at Linwood Cemetery will be private.

