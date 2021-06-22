Haverhill Schools Continue Free Summer Grab and Go Meals Each Weekday

Haverhill schools may be out for summer for the most part, but free breakfasts and lunches continue.

Free Summer Grab and Go meals sites began Monday at Dr. Albert B. Consentino, Paul Nettle School, Caleb Dustin Hunking, John Greenleaf Whittier and Haverhill High Schools. Meals are provided weekdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All children and teens 18 and under may receive free meals. No registration or identification is required.

Those with questions may call Anna Perracchio, food service director for the Haverhill Public Schools at 978-374-3416.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...