Haverhill Mayoral Rivals Kick-Off Campaigns Tonight; Rogers Files for City Council

Haverhill’s election season is getting under way in earnest as both the Haverhill mayor and his challenger kick off their campaigns tonight, another newcomer files for City Council and several turn in enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Police Officer Guy Cooper hosts his mayoral campaign launch tonight, from 5-8 p.m., at The Grill Next Door, 653 Broadway, Haverhill, asking that reservations be made by emailing [email protected]. Mayor James J. Fiorentini also formally announces his run for a 10th term during a reception, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at The Tap, 100 Washington St., with an online attendance option available by emailing [email protected].

Cooper took out his nomination papers last month, but Fiorentini has yet to do so. Candidates have until July 23 to take out papers from Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas’ office and until July 27 to return them with enough signatures.

On Friday, Catherine Rogers, 161 Neck Road, became the latest electoral newcomer to take out papers for City Council.

Meanwhile, only newcomers Bill Taylor and Dee Jacobs O’Neil, both seeking seats on the City Council, have turned in enough signatures to qualify for a ballot position.

Incumbent City Councilors Michael S. McGonagle, Joseph J. Bevilacqua and John A. Michitson and sitting School Committee member Maura Ryan-Ciardiello all recently took out nomination papers.

Others who previously took out papers for City Council were, in order, former City Councilor Kenneth Quimby, City Council President Melinda E. Barrett, former candidate Fred Simmons, newcomer Tomas Michel, previous candidate Katrina Hobbs-Everett, City Councilor Timothy J. Jordan; and newcomer Josiah Morrow.

School Committee candidates previously taking papers are incumbent member Richard J. Rosa and newcomer Miguel Andres Quiñones.

