The Haverhill Garden Club plans to name a Garden of the Month through September and seeks nominations for flower and vegetable gardens of note.

Nominations of your own or a neighbor’s garden may be made by emailing [email protected] or by leaving a telephone message at 978-373-6791. Notify the committee if a garden is best to view during a particular month.

The Garden Club will conduct visits to nominated sites by its selection committee during at least June, July, August and September.

