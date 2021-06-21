Another Haverhill School Leadership Post Opens with Hunking Chief Moving to Methuen

Leadership shifts continue in Haverhill schools with Caleb Dustin Hunking School Principal Shannon Gilligan leaving for Methuen.

Gilligan, who remains in Haverhill through Aug. 1, is becoming Methuen’s supervisor of English Language Arts, said Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta.

“We have posted for a principal and will interview. If need be, we will appoint an interim. It remains a difficult time to hire,” Marotta said.

The tight and competitive job market has contributed to the recent comings and goings of school administrators. Jason Meland was named principal of Haverhill High School last week, succeeding Glenn Burns, who is returning to Salem, Mass., to become executive principal of Salem High Schools. Meland is principal of James P. Timilty Middle School in Boston.

Haverhill High School Grade 10 Assistant Principal Anthony Curet is also returning to his Methuen roots, but his job will be filled by Tilton Upper School Assistant Principal Meg Fitzgerald. Grade 12 Assistant Principal Tamara “Tamii” Stras is also leaving to become the next principal at Newton South High School.

Marotta recently elevated a number of interim principals to those jobs on a permanent basis. They are Erin Mackay, principal of the John C. Tilton Lower and Upper Schools; James Brennan, principal of Pentucket Lake Elementary School; and Richard Poor, principal of the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School.

