I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings This Week

Progress on the $102 million town bridge replacement project over the Merrimack River in Haverhill requires closing right lane on Interstate 495 southbound and Route 97 this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports a single right lane closes on I-495 south, between exits 108, Broadway, and 106, ward Hill, from Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day. The closings are necessary for complete concrete barriers protecting overpass piers.

Closing of a single right lane on Route 97, Broadway, westbound over I-495 also takes place Thursday, June 24, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., for highway lighting cabinet installation.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

