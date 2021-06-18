Incoming Haverhill High School Principal Meland Sends Letter of Introduction, Sets Goals

Jason Meland, the new principal of Haverhill High School, introduced himself yesterday in a letter to students, families and faculty.

Superintendent Margaret Marotta called Meland, principal of James P. Timilty Middle School in Boston, an “exceptional leader” when she announced Thursday he accepted the district’s offer. Meland made it clear at the outset he has firmly joined the “Hillies.”

“Haverhill High is a school on the move, and I can’t wait to join Hillie Nation to continue the community’s progress in pursuit of equity and excellence,” he wrote.

The incoming principal, who succeeds Glenn Burns, outlined three immediate goals: building positive, productive, and trusting relationships with all members of our community; identifying areas of strength and opportunities for growth, with a specific focus on equity, to honor the impactful work already taking place in the community and to understand how we can continue to move all our practices towards excellence; and understanding the rich history of the high school.

As WHAV reported first earlier this month, Meland and D. Jaime Parsons, assistant and interim principal at Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School, were finalists to replace Burns who is returning to Salem, Mass., to become executive principal of Salem High Schools. The two met with students, faculty, School Committee members and others during campus visits June 8.

Meland, who speaks fluent Spanish, received his bachelor’s in political science from University of Wisconsin-Madison and master’s in teaching from Marian University, Indianapolis. He also took part in the “Aspiring Principals Program” at Lynch Leadership Academy at Boston College. He previously served as assistant and acting principal at Prospect Hill Academy Charter School in Cambridge. Marotta noted Burns is also a Lynch Leadership graduate.

