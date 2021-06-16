Haverhill Salutes Fallen Firefighters During Annual Firefighter Memorial Sunday

Haverhill’s fallen firefighters were remembered Sunday during a march and ceremony at the city’s firefighter memorial.

The annual Firefighter Memorial Sunday drew about 75 people, including on- and off-duty firefighters, retirees, family members and city officials. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien tells WHAV about the solemn tradition.

“The purpose of this is to honor those that have passed before. We march from Water Street Fire Station down to the ceremony,” O’Brien explains.

Once at Linwood Cemetery—home to Haverhill’s firefighter monument—a service was led by Father John Delaney, pastor of the Sacred Hearts Parish, who serves as the department’s chaplain as O’Brien notes.

“We call out the names of all the past firefighters that have died. We recognize everyone,” he says.

According to the Haverhill Public Library, the Linwood Cemetery monument, originally dedicated as “Fireman’s Monument” May 30, 1889 at Hilldale Cemetery before it was moved, was designed by Calvin H. Weeks, who served as Haverhill’s mayor in 1884.

The monument’s inscription reads, “Erected by members of the Haverhill Fire Department to commemorate the gallant and faithful services of all departed comrades and as a special tribute to the memory of those who may from time to time be buried in this lot.”

