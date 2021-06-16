Buttonwoods Museum Plans Special Fairy-Themed Party Thursday

Buttonwoods Museum is having a special fairy-themed party tomorrow.

Children’s fairy gardens were popular at many Victorian homes, like Buttonwood’s own Duncan House. The museum’s 240 Water St., Haverhill, home was built in 1814 by James Duncan, a Haverhill merchant, as a wedding present for his son, Samuel White Duncan and his wife Mary.

The Fairy Garden Party takes place Thursday, June 17, from 3:30-5 p.m. Children, ages 3-8 accompanied by a caregiver, will use sunlight to capture a fairy “photo” and make a fairy garden to take home. There will also be time to eat fairy snacks and get lost in a fairy story. Fairy costumes are encouraged.

Admission is $15 per child or $10 for members and spaces are limited and registration is required by completing a form at buttonwoods.org or emailing [email protected].

