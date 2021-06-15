Haverhill Man, 35, Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Drug Dealing in N.H. Federal Court

A Haverhill man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Concord, N.H., to fentanyl drug dealing.

Thirty-five-year-old Alvaro Soto-Martinez, who was charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 23 in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H., said acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley.

Court documents note a New Hampshire State Trooper pulled over a car November 2019 in Greenland, N.H., arrested two people for outstanding arrest warrants and then seized approximately 106 grams of fentanyl after obtaining a search warrant.

Investigators learned the fentanyl was purchased earlier that day from Soto-Martinez at a parking lot in Seabrook. Police had one of the men arrested arrange for a second delivery of 100 grams of fentanyl from Soto-Martinez at the same location. When Soto-Martinez arrived, he was arrested with approximately 100 grams of fentanyl.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...