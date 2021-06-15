Commuter Rail Vax Express Brings COVID-19 Shots to Lawrence on Haverhill Line Saturday

To encourage COVID-19 shots in “disproportionately impacted communities with low vaccination rates,” the state’s new Commuter Rail Vax Express makes a stop this Saturday at the Lawrence train station on the Haverhill Line.

The Vax Express, operated by CIC Health in partnership with Keolis, takes over MBTA Commuter Rail comes to Lawrence this Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Commonwealth continues to lead the nation in vaccinating our residents, and our goal remains getting every person who wants a vaccine a shot,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement. “As we get closer to our goal of vaccinating over four million residents, we are increasing targeted, community-based clinics to reach remaining populations.”

Vaccinations take place aboard the train, staffed by CIC Health partner Cataldo Ambulance. The public may walk-up without an appointment or book an appointment in advance. The Vax Express offers the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the single-dose J&J vaccine for ages 18 and up.

Besides Lawrence, stops take place Wednesday, June 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Blue Hill Ave. Station on the Fairmount line, and 3-7 p.m., at South Station; Thursday, June 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Worcester’s Union Station; Friday, June 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Lowell Station, and 3-7 p.m., at North Station; and Sunday, June 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Fitchburg Station on the Fitchburg line.

A second round of vaccinations aboard the Vax Express take place July 7 to 11 at the same locations with dates and times to be announced.

Additional information and appointment booking is available at cic-health.com/VaxExpress.

