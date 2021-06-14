MakeIT Haverhill Offers Free Computer Classes in Spanish and English, Starting June 15

MakeIT Haverhill plans two free “Introduction to Computer Basics” courses in both Spanish and English beginning tomorrow.

Each class consists of two one-hour classes covering skills such as email, internet browsing and file/folder management. All classes will be at MakeIT Haverhill's collaboration space at 301 Washington St.

The first course, to be taught in Spanish, begins with its first class Tuesday June 15, from 5-6 p.m., and second class on Tuesday June 22, from 5-6 p.m.

The second course, taught in English, begins with its first class on Saturday, June 19, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and second class Saturday June 26, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

For both courses, instructors mix discussion with “hands-on” learning. Computers are available during class for each participant. Those interested are advised to contact Veronica Rodriguez at [email protected] or by calling or texting 978-361-0751.

