I-495 Construction Update: Lane and Ramp Closings This Week

Various daytime and overnight lane and ramp closings take place this week as construction continues on the Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement project in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports a single right lane closes on I-495 south, between exit 108, formerly Route 97 exit 50, and exit 106, formerly Ward Hill exit 48, Monday, June, 14 through Thursday, June 17, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day. Closings are necessary for construction of concrete barriers around existing overpass piers.

There will also be double right lane closings on I-495 South, between exits 108 and 106, from Sunday, June 13, through Thursday, June 17, from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. These closings are necessary for guardrail installation, temporary barrier removal and loam installation.

The Routes 110-113, River Street, on-ramp to I-495 south at exit 107 will be closed Sunday, June 13, through Thursday, June 17, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. for installation of guardrails and temporary barrier and loam placement. Traffic will be detour to exit 108.

Similarly, the I-495 south off-ramp to Routes 110-113, River Street, will be closed Sunday, June 13, through Thursday, June 17, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. The ramp closure is necessary to allow the contractor to install guardrail, temporary barrier, removal, and loam installation. Traffic will be detoured to exit 106, Ward Hill.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

