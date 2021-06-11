Things to Do Saturday: Atkinson Garden Club Spring Plant Sale, Armenian Church Yard Sale

Looking for things to do Saturday?

The Atkinson Garden Club is having its Spring Plant Sale, Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St, Atkinson, N.H. On sale are annuals, perennials, herbs, garden books, tools and more. Proceeds benefit the Atkinson Garden Club Scholarship Fund and town beautification projects.

The Hye Point chapter of the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America is also having a Yard Sale tomorrow.

The yard sale takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill.

