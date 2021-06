Tattersall Farm in Haverhill is hosting a Guinea Pig Petting Zoo and Animal Adoption Day this Sunday.

The Trustees of Tattersall Farm is asking for the public to visit with guinea pigs, bunnies, mules, sheep and dogs and consider adoption.

The event takes place Sunday, June 13, from noon-3 p.m., at the farm, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...