The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club is having its 2021 Outdoor Artisan Market Saturday, June 19, with music, craft and food vendors and raffles.

There will be 31 local artisan vendors and activities for the whole family. All proceeds support the Atkinson community.

The event takes place Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., rain or shine, at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson.

