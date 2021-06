Ruth’s House, the Lafayette Square, Haverhill thrift shop, is offering free suits for veterans thanks to an anonymous donor.

The nonprofit organization said gently used suits, along with any needed alterations, will provide suits in time for interviews, summer weddings and other events.

Ruth’s House, which also provides clothing and employment training opportunities to individuals and families, is located at 11 Lafayette Square, Haverhill. The telephone number is 978-521-5575.

