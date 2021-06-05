I-495 Construction Update: Steel Deliveries Mean Closing Lanes, Ramps; New Exit Numbers Emerge

Several steel beams appear near to completing a new crossing of the Merrimack River and the state plans lane and ramp closings this week to continue progress on the new Interstate 495 southbound bridge being constructed in Haverhill.

Possibly confusing the state’s explanation of what’s closing is the ongoing renumbering of exits across the state to comply with federal mile marker requirements.

There will be a single right lane closing on I-495 south, between new exit numbers 107 and 106, formerly exits 49 and 48 for River Street and Ward Hill, from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., to complete concrete barriers to protect existing overpass piers.

Two right lanes close southbound between exits 108 and 106, Route 97 Broadway to Ward Hill, overnights beginning Sunday, June 6, through Thursday, June 10, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., to allow contractor SPS to install steel beams through Tuesday and paving the remainder of the time.

There will also be short-term rolling roadblocks from Sunday, June 6, through Tuesday, June 8, from 9 p.m.-5 a.m., and closing of the River Street/Routes 110-113 on-ramp to I-495 south from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. for delivery of steel beams. Detours will be marked.

